Buccaneers Fortify Defense In BucsGameday Mock Draft 1.0

As free agency winds down for the Buccaneers, all eyes are now turned to the NFL Draft. The Bucs had a busy week, re-signing some key players of their own while adding crucial depth to the club and a potential impact player on defense.
Retaining players like Chris Godwin and Ben Bredeson enable the Bucs to bring the entire starting offensive unit back from last season. With the continuity of Josh Grizzard taking over as offensive coordinator, having everyone back from last year‘s team provides the Bucs a huge advantage going into the 2025 season.
The heart and soul of the defense returns as Lavonte David straps them up for another year. And an impact Edge Rusher, Hassan Reddick, was added in hopes of giving the pass rush a boost in production. Re-signing veteran backups like Greg Gaines and Anthony Nelson while still adding new depth to the team in players like linebacker Anthony Walker cornerback Kindle Vildor provide the Bucs a solid roster to go into the draft with.
However, there are still needs to attend to. Depth in the secondary should still be a priority in the draft at both safety and outside cornerback spots. A linebacker to either start next to David or at the very least challenge SirVocea Dennis for the starting job will likely be added within the first three rounds.
Depth on the defensive line, along the interior and the edge, will be somewhere the Bucs could turn their attention as well. And while it doesn’t figure to be a very offensive-heavy draft this year, additions at tight end, offensive line or wide receiver wouldn’t be surprising selections for the team.
With the Bucs needs laid out, here’s my first mock draft of the season. I chose to do no trades in this one, but who knows what the future holds.
1.19: S Malakai Starks, Georgia (Jr/6'1"/205)
It appears the Bucs are moving Tykee Smith to safety to get him on the field more, but he will still slide into the nickel when teams roll out three wide receivers. When he does, there will need to be someone at safety, and Starks would fit the bill.
A playmaker at Georgia, Starks finished his college career with six interceptions, six tackles for loss, and 17 pass breakups. He made a ton of huge plays for the Bulldogs and brings versatility to play both safety positions and the slot. Having Starks on the backend with Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr. would allow head coach Todd Bowles the freedom to line them up anywhere on any given play creating confusion for opposing offenses.
2.53: CB Darien Porter, Iowa State (RSR/6'4"/200)
Even with Jamel Dean sticking around and the depth addition of Kindle Vildor, the Bucs need to flood the secondary with reinforcements, especially at cornerback. Porter has incredible size and range and fits what the Bucs look for in and outside corners.
The former wide receiver made the switch in 2022 and had his best season in 2024, coming down with three interceptions and allowing just a 29.4 completion percentage. He ran a blazing 4.3 40-yard dash and projects well as an outside zone corner.
3.84: LB Chris Paul Ole Miss (JR/6'1"/235)
The Bucs need depth at linebacker — someone who can challenge Sir'Vocea Dennis for the starting job, and some to groom for life after Lavonte David. Paul could be that player. He already embodies the "I am that man" mantra — listen to any of his interviews.
The most impressive part is that he's got the skills to back it up. Paul is the classic do-it-all linebacker. He can stop the run, rush the passer and he excels in coverage. In his final year at Ole Miss, he racked up 88 tackles, 11 for loss, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Bowles wants ball hawks, so he gets one with Paul.
4.121: OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA (SR/6'3"/259)
The Bucs addressed their need at pass rusher early in free agency with the addition of Haason Reddick and the re-signing of Anthony Nelson, but that doesn't mean they should be done adding to the room. Unless the absolute perfect fit is there in the first round, I can see the Bucs waiting on a pass rusher on Day 2 after investing a second-round pick into Chris Braswell last year.
On Day 3, the Bucs pick up the former off-ball linebacker. Oladejo is a lengthy defender who uses his aggressiveness and physicality to bully blockers into the backfield. Last season he made his home there with 4.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He's still raw and will need fine-tuning in his pass-rush plan and technique, but he's a strong tackler and displays natural instincts.
5.157: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville (RSR/5'11"/194)
Remember when I mentioned flooding the secondary?
The Bucs double-dip at cornerback in the fifth after selecting Darien Porter in round two. The fiesty corner knows how to get his hands on the ball with eight interceptions and 27 pass breakups over the course of his career. He played mostly outside, but a move to the slot may suit him better at the next level. He displays good instincts and fits well into a zone coverage scheme but will need to play better against the run at the next level.
7.235: DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska (SR/6'5"/288)
The Bucs round out their draft in the trenches with a player from Jason Licht's alma mater. Robinson put on an impressive showing at the combine and might have helped his draft stock. The versatile defender can play anywhere along the line with 60 games of experience. Robinson's motor is always running hot and he meets oncoming blockers with force. He's relentless in his pass rush with a quick first step and violent hands to match. Last season he put up 37 tackles, 13 for loss, seven sacks, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
