Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Named "Most Competitive" NFL Quarterback By ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has had one of the more interesting careers for an NFL quarterback after being the first overall pick, almost being shunned into a backup role for the rest of his career, and then the resurrection of that said career.
A lot has happened in Baker's career, but he has found solace in Tampa Bay since becoming the starter for the team just a season ago after Tom Brady retired. Since his arrival, Mayfield has been tremendous and this season he has even upped his game to an entirely different level as he is perhaps having the best statistical season of his career.
The career arc of Mayfield speaks for itself, but there are a ton of other ways to describe the veteran quarterback. Moxie, hard-working, a players player, confident, a gunslinger, assertive, unflappable, and the list goes on and on, but according to ESPN Staff Writer Matt Bowen he believes that Baker is the most competitive quarterback across the entire league when listing out the NFL's best skillsets.
"Mayfield has kept the Bucs in the NFC South race with his competitive playing style," wrote Matt Bowen. "His 25 touchdown passes are the third most in the league (including seven in the fourth quarter), and he has added 229 rushing yards. That's a guy I'd want to coach."
While it is hard to dismiss what Bowen wrote, it is easy to see that he didn't even touch on Mayfield's intangibles that make him the most competitive quarterback in the league. From comeback victories, putting his body on the line, and blocking for teammates to making magical plays happen once the pocket collapses, Baker Mayfield is beloved by his teammates and organization because of his competitive fire to win and get better every single day.
The Buccaneers and Mayfield are in the midst of one of the most important stretches of the season as they control their destiny to make the playoffs, and they will need every ounce of his competitiveness if they want to make it back to there for a fifth straight season.
