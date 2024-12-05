Gerald McCoy Calls Out 'Spoiled' Buccaneers Fans Complaining About Todd Bowles
Gerald McCoy lost a lot of football games in his career. That doesn't mean he wasn't a tremendous player, though. The 6-time pro bowler was undoubtedly one of the league's best interior defensive linemen during his prime years, all of which came as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Unfortunately for McCoy, and the Bucs fans that were around at that time, McCoy simply didn't have the support he needed to experience more success in the win/loss column. Coaching and quarterback turnstiles defined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' struggles during that period of time, and like a handful of other talented players on the team, McCoy was stuck in a dark and empty abyss of losing.
Fast forward to 2024, and the Bucs have won the NFC South each of the past three seasons to go along with the Lombardi Trophy they hoisted in 2020 with Tom Brady as their quarterback. I think it's fair to say that the tide has finally turned for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans.
But when new standards are set, new expectations arise. And with the Bucs having lost so many close games this year, including two to the Falcons, many Bucs fans have directed their frustrations in the direction of head coach, Todd Bowles.
But Gerald McCoy doesn't want to hear that.
McCoy recently made a guest appearance on WDAE's Pat & Aaron show, and addressed the fans that have been calling for Todd Bowles to be relieved of his duties.
"The [Bucs fans] who are complaining about Coach Bowles or this team or whatever is going on, they're spoiled, and let me tell you why they're spoiled. " He said. "When I was playing those games, we were Carolina, we'd be in a game with a team we weren't supposed to be; we would play well and just find a way to lose. It has to feel great for Lavonte and Mike and Will and people who went through that to be on the other side of it."
Based on McCoy's experience as a player in Tampa Bay, you can understand why he might feel compelled to tell the fans to relax a little bit. That said, the Bucs are 6-6. And if not for the atrocious performance of their defense this season, which ranks near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every metric available, they could be running away with the division. Furthermore, with defense being Todd Bowles' specialty, it only makes sense that he should be feeling some heat from the fans.
