ESPN Analyst Gives Buccaneers Best Chance to Sneak into Playoffs Ahead of Week 14
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 4-6 coming out of their bye week, and to make the playoffs, they knew two things — they needed to take care of business, and they needed the Atlanta Falcons to slip up. There's a long way to go, but at the moment, both things are happening.
The Buccaneers won their first two games coming off of their bye week, besting the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers to move to 6-6 on the year. Additionally, after starting 6-3, the Atlanta Falcons have lost three games in a row, and now also sit at 6-6. And while the Buccaneers don't technically need the Falcons to lose to make the playoffs, having them do so and clinching the division for themselves is likely Tampa Bay's easiest path forward to the playoffs.
It's that reason that ESPN analyst Dan Graziano, when asked which team outside of the playoff bubble is most likely to make the playoffs, picked the Buccaneers. While he thought about the NFC West teams, he mentioned that Atlanta's poor form made the Bucs the right pick.
Here's what he had to say about Tampa Bay:
"The easy answer is the Buccaneers, who at 6-6 are actually tied for first place in the NFC South with the reeling Falcons but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to Atlanta because of two losses to the Falcons. Last week, I was pretty sure that tiebreaker would protect the Falcons, but the Bucs could be a full game ahead a week from now, as the Falcons have to visit 10-2 Minnesota while the Bucs get to host the Raiders. Tampa Bay has a 56.5% chance to make the playoffs, per ESPN's Football Power Index, which is higher than any NFC South team."
There are still five games left to go for Tampa Bay, so it's too early to be thinking playoffs just yet. But if the Buccaneers control their destiny and win on their end, they have a decent shot to make the playoffs with a 5-0 or 4-1 run in the coming games against a very weak schedule.
The next opponent in that run is the Las Vegas Raiders, who will come to Tampa Bay this Sunday to face off against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m.
