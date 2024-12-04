Bucs Rookie RB Earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed overtime in Week 13 to defeat their NFC South rival the Carolina Panthers. The game was a back-and-forth affair for much of the contest but the Buccaneers were able to come away with a 26-23 win, marking the first time they had gotten a possession in overtime and the first time recording an overtime victory in 2024.
While it doesn't seem like a massive deal, it is, as the Bucs needed every part of the team to come away with a victory as they inch closer to making the playoffs.
The Bucs' usual high-flying, creative offense wasn't quite as sharp as we have become accustomed to, but it was a career-high performance from rookie running back Bucky Irving that helped lift the Bucs to victory this past Sunday.
Irving had 185 all-purpose yards on the day — 152 rushing on 25 carries and 33 receiving on three catches — while showcasing his electrifying style of play and make-a-man-miss capabilities. Irving's 25 carries on the day drastically outpaced that of running mate Rachaad White and his outburst against the Panthers earned him the honor of NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
It is difficult to undermine how important the former fourth-round pick out of Oregon has meant to this Buccaneers team, as he has provided a huge spark and big play capability through just 12 games.
On the season, Irving leads Tampa Bay in carries (133) and rushing yards (732), and has added another 35 receptions for 285 yards to put him over the 1,000 all-purpose yard mark.
Irving and the rest of the Buccaneers will look to keep their winning ways alive when they return home to Raymond James Stadium after a two-week road trip to take on the Las Vegas Raiders who have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
