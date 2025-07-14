Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield ranked among best NFL QBs
Following the greatest football player in NFL history is a tough act for anyone to follow, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield did just that.
Since coming to Tampa as an afterthought on a $4 million deal in 2023 in the aftermath of Tom Brady's retirement, Mayfield has parlayed that into a three-year, $100 million contract, two Pro Bowl nods and a spot in the conversation as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He led an offensive attack that ranked in the top five in nearly every major category, including total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and scoring, and he was proficient on third-down and in the red zone.
Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns as he took command of the Bucs' offense, leading them to a fourth straight NFC South division title. No longer an afterthought, Mayfield has cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and in the top 10 conversation. That's exactly where NFL scouts, coaches, and executives see him as well. The Bucs quarterback lands at number 10 on Jeremy Fowler's annual top 10 list for ESPN.
"Fearless as a thrower and a runner," an NFL personnel evaluator said in the article. "He's got on-field leadership where teammates want to support him. Much better arm than given credit for. Good mover in the pocket and can rush for yards. Attacks the third level of the defense. When he's got time [in the pocket], he's as good as almost anybody right now."
Mayfield is getting the credit he deserves after a wonky ending to his time in Cleveland that saw him traded and cut between stops with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before finally landing in Tampa Bay. He seamlessly embedded himself into the culture of the team and has taken over as leader and captain.
"He honestly reminds me of Favre a little bit as far as style of play," the personnel man said. "He's got a moxie to him, like, 'F--- you, I'm on the attack.' And defensive guys feel that presence."
Since joining the Buccaneers, Mayfield has revived his career and planted roots in Tampa Bay. Returning their full offense and some extra weapons at receiver, Mayfield is poised to have another excellent season as the Bucs set their sights on the Super Bowl.
