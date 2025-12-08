Baker Mayfield frustrated after Buccaneers’ loss to Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play anywhere close to their standard on Sunday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield made sure everyone knew it.

After a sluggish offensive performance in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, frustration could be seen all over Mayfield’s face and in his words.

Tampa Bay now sits at 7-6, tied with the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South.

Baker Mayfield was asked, “How do you make sure you guys — the locker room — don’t get frustrated during a run like this?”



Mayfield responded, “We should be frustrated about this loss. We should take it out on Thursday night.”



Mayfield sends a message after rough offensive night

The Buccaneers quarterback in a press conference following the game didn’t hold back on the team's performance.

“We should be frustrated about this loss,” he said. “We should take it out on Thursday night.”

Mayfield’s frustration wasn’t about pointing fingers — he was demanding a response. Tampa Bay has shown the ability to rebound quickly before, and now they have to do it again in a short turnaround week.

It was a tough outing for the veteran quarterback, who finished just 14 of 30 for 122 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing only 46.7 percent of his throws. Nothing came easy for Tampa Bay’s offense, and Mayfield’s MVP buzz has cooled significantly as the team has dropped two of its last three games.

The Bucs offense’s inability to get the job done on fourth down, and the defense’s inability to stop the Saints on third down late in the game was the story. They still have the potential to finish strong, but sluggish starts, missed opportunities, and misfires like Sunday can no longer happen with only a few games left.

NFC South outlook

The bigger problem is how the loss tightened the division race. Carolina’s recent surge has pulled them even with Tampa Bay at 7-6, meaning the margin for error is officially gone.

Next up is a Thursday Night Football meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, a team that has nothing to lose and would love to spoil the Bucs' playoff momentum. They will need cleaner execution, more consistency on early downs and sharper rhythm from the offense to avoid another bad outing.

The defense has played good at times, but Tampa Bay cannot afford another flat performance offensively, especially not in a division race this tight. With a frustrated but motivated quarterback leading the way, Thursday night becomes a chance to reset everything.

A win keeps the division in Tampa Bay’s hands. A loss makes the playoff road much steeper.

