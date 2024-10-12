Bucs Best Bets vs. Saints in Week 6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday on the road, and the game comes as an early must-win victory after dropping a game the squad should have won against the Atlanta Falcons. This will be Tampa Bay's second NFC South matchup, and it's one that they'll want to come out victorious in with how hard the rest of the schedule gets until the bye week.
Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Saints on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 9-6
First Scoring Play — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Field Goal (+115)
This sort of thing depends with a rookie quarterback. The Bucs held QB Jayden Daniels firmly in check, but Broncos QB Bo Nix seemed to have a field day against this Buccaneers defense. Spencer Rattler might have trouble scoring on his first try given he hasn't been prepped to start like those players have, so we have reason to believe that the Buccaneers will score first in this contest — and if that's indeed the case, a field goal would be a good bet given how staunch this Saints defense can be.
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+180)
Chris Godwin didn't get his TD last time out against the Atlanta Falcons, but I would expect it to come this time. Mike Evans may still get his, but he's busy with Marshon Lattimore and we all know how that can get — Godwin has been a force to be reckoned with this season anyway and it's about time he finds the end zone again.
Bucky Irving Anytime TD (+105)
Let's add on to the pile. Rachaad White is doubtful to play on Sunday, and that means that Bucky Irving will serve as Tampa Bay's lead back. He'll be used as both a receiving back and as a regular running back, and with the increased amount of touches he'll get, his ability to score goes up drastically. Place a low-risk bet on Irving here with a decent chance to cash out.
