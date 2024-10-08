How Did the Bucs Grade Out After Their Week 5 Loss to the Falcons?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the chance to get to 4-1 and extend their lead in the NFC South when they faced off against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs looked to be in fairly decent shape through three quarters, but everything fell apart for them at the end of the fourth quarter as they looked to close out the game and walk out of Atlanta with a W.
Tampa Bay had multiple chances to ice away the victory on Thursday night, but a couple of miscues and inability to pick up a first down to chew clock ended up costing the Buccaneers and brought them to 3-2 on the season and a share of the lead in the NFC South (with the Falcons owning the tiebreaker).
The outcome wasn't exactly what the Bucs were hoping for, and although it wasn't the prettiest of outings, there are lessons to be learned and things to be built upon from the loss. Despite the game and the Bucs' performance being somewhat lackluster and not what we expected from them, the Buccaneers earned an above average grade of a B- by CBS Sports for their performance against the Atlanta Falcons.
"The Buccaneers looked to have this game in hand until they absolutely fell apart in the fourth quarter. The Bucs had the chance to put the game away with just under three minutes left, but Bucky Irving lost a fumble at Atlanta's 25-yard line. They got another chance to put the game away after a Lavonte David interception at Atlanta's 28-yard line with under two minutes left, but they blew that opportunity. It was that kind of day for the Buccaneers, they were in control for most of the game before they completely lost control. The biggest concern for Todd Bowles is that his defense got gashed up for 509 yards by Kirk Cousins. Atlanta's receivers were running open all game and Tampa couldn't do anything to stop it. This was the fifth-highest yardage total (550) that the Buccaneers have given up in franchise history and if they continue to look like this, it could be a long season for a team that plays the Saints, Ravens, Falcons (again), Chiefs and 49ers over the next five weeks."
Needless to say, the product that the Buccaneers put out on the field on Thursday night wasn't their best, but at the same time there is room for improvement. If we know anything about this team it's how they respond to adversity, and they do it perhaps the best in the entire league. It was a short week and the Bucs had to go on the road after being affected by Hurricane Helene. Excuses aren't going to cut it for Todd Bowles and his team, so expect the Buccaneers to return to their true form after 10 days off when they get another shot at a divisional rival, the New Orleans Saints.
