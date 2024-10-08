Eagles Release Former Bucs Pro Bowl Linebacker
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White went to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason to get a second chance. After Tuesday, he'll be looking for a third.
The Philadelphia Eagles released White on Tuesday, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. White is now a free agent after just four games with the Eagles, not playing in any of them as an inactive healthy scratch for the last three.
White took snaps as Philadelphia's LB1 in training camp, and after a foot injury sidelined him in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers, he was a healthy scratch for the rest of the year so far after being benched for LB Nakobe Dean. White caused some more ruckus afterward — including liking a tweet about Bucs LB Lavonte David sacking his own team's quarterback during a game — before being released by Philadelphia Tuesday.
White had a strong stretch during Tampa Bay's 2020 playoff run and subsequent Super Bowl victory, but he's been largely unable to live up to that standard since then, displaying poor coverage skills and trouble with pursuit angles. During his time in Tampa Bay, he netted 364 solo tackles, 202 assists, 23.0 sacks, 9 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions in 76 games.
The Buccaneers currently have issues with linebacker depth, as linebacker SirVocea Dennis is on injured reserve for a shoulder injury, but given his lack of playing time in Philadelphia and the controversies that have gone on with it, it's unlikely that fans will see White back in red and pewter.
