Buccaneers Best Bets vs. New York Giants in Week 11
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to head to the Big Apple (or East Rutherford, New Jersey, anyway) to face off against the New York Giants. The team is 4-6, and they need to start winning games now to get on a run in hopes of making the playoffs.
Tampa Bay is a 5.5-point favorite in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Giants on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown (+120)
Mike Evans is back, and the Bucs will take advantage. Evans told media on Friday that he feels better than he did going into the Ravens game, so he shouldn't be too limited in this game. Expect the Bucs to get him involved, and when Evans gets involved, he usually finds the end zone. Great value here to take advantage.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers First Drive Result — Touchdown (+250)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back after a bye week, fully rested and with Mike Evans in tow. Given all that, the team will look to come out strong — especially given what they need to do for the rest of the season. Look for Tampa Bay to ride that momentum into its opening drive and punch it in the end zone early.
Baker Mayfield Over 22.5 Completions (+100)
Baker Mayfield has played 10 games at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, and he's surpassed this number in seven of them. I think he'll be a lot more comfortable in this offense with Mike Evans around, and it could facilitate a big day for him through the air. This is a low-risk bet that could pay out well, so definitely drop some money on it.
