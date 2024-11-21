Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Gets Positive Status Change Ahead of Giants Game
One of Tampa Bay's best offensive weapons is officially on track to make his return against the New York Giants on Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their injury report for Thursday's practice, and it came with encouraging news. Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, who injured his hamstring in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens and hasn't played since, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's paving the way for his return to the Bucs in Week 12 against the New York Giants.
Tampa Bay has had to make due with wideouts like Sterling Shepard and Ryan Miller, among others, in the absence of Evans and wideout Chris Godwin (who is out for the year). With Evans back, Tampa Bay's offensive production and ability to stretch the field should improve, and it'll need that extra firepower for the next seven games during a stretch where it can't lose too many to stay in playoff contention.
