Buccaneers' Todd Bowles speaks on job security after season ends

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 8-9 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019. There's a lot of work to do for the team to get better, and it's looking increasingly likely that a change at head coach won't be a part of those plans.

Todd Bowles is 35-33 with the Bucs over the course of his four-year tenure, and there has been speculation and plenty of opinions from Bucs fans and pundits alike on whether or not he deserves a fifth year. Bowles spoke with media on Monday, however, and as far as he's concerned, he still has a job — but he wouldn't outright confirm he was staying on board for 2026.

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles speaks on calls for his job

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bowles was asked what he would say to fans who think he should not be the head coach of the Bucs next year, and in response, he pointed to his accomplishments and said that, right now, he's focused on making the Bucs better.

"All I can do is coach and be myself. I’ve earned the chance – I’ve won three straight division titles, so that says a lot as far as I’m concerned," Bowles said. "I don’t really have a message for fans other than true fans are true fans and we’re going to try to do our best to go out there and win for them. They’re going to feel how they feel, but that’s not a coach’s problem. The coach’s problem is to make the team better and that’s all I’m looking forward to.”

Bowles was also asked if the fact that he was speaking to media made him feel like his job was safe. Plenty of other coaches have already been fired from their jobs so far this year, but those coaches are of no concern to Bowles while he tries to analyze what went wrong in the 2025 season.

"I [am] just thankful that I wake up every morning and I have a chance to go to work. I can’t worry about other coaches or what they do," Bowles said. "I just know what my job is and what I try to do.”

Right now, it's looking as if Bowles will indeed remain the head coach of the Buccaneers. He's going through the 2025 season and analyzing what went wrong, and he told reporters Monday that he'll be evaluating everyone, from the coaches down to the players.

Bowles is set to meet with the Glazers, Tampa Bay's owners, later this week. Bowles made sure to point out that these meetings are routine, and that his goal remains improving this Buccaneers team.

"We meet this week. We evaluate like we always evaluate," Bowles said. "It hasn’t changed the last three years. We’ll meet this week. I get up and come to work every day trying to figure out how to get better.”

READ MORE: Grading Buccaneers players and coaches after big win over Panthers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• 5 Buccaneers players who could be playing their last game in Tampa Bay

• Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs explains viral sideline video with Bucky Irving

• ESPN insider reveals Buccaneers could make offensive coaching change this offseason

• Todd Bowles speaks on potential last game of Buccaneers legend Lavonte David