Buccaneers Take Freaky Athletic Edge Rusher in Latest ESPN 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a better team than what their current 4-6 shows and a lot of that has been the inability to close games, with much of it falling on the shoulders of the defense as they haven't been able to come up with timely plays, create turnovers at a high rate or prevent opposing offenses' big play abilities.
While there are several different areas where the Bucs have struggled on the defensive end. one of them hasn't necessarily been as obvious as others but still has an impact on the rest of the defense — and that is at the edge rusher position.
Much of the struggles from the edge rushers have been hidden by the interior of the Bucs' defensive line. And while they have been able to create pressures on opposing quarterbacks from the outside, they have failed to finish plays with sacks, as the combined sack total for the Bucs' two-deep rotation in Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and rookie Chris Braswell is only 6.5 out of the team's total of 28.
The level of talent is there, but for some odd reason, they haven't been able to produce up to expectations. Hence, this is why ESPN's Matt Miller has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking an uber-athletic edge out of the University of Tennessee, James Pearce Jr., with the 14th overall pick in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft.
"Outside of better health at receiver, the Buccaneers' roster is in good shape, which could allow the team to utilize the "best player available" strategy. Pearce certainly fits that bill, as he tops all FBS players with a 20.2% pressure rate. (He has just 5.5 sacks, though, compared to 10 in 2023.)," wrote Miller. "Pearce might be a little small right now at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, but his frame is conducive to adding bulk. His speed and power combination would be a hit in Tampa Bay opposite Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby."
Pearce, a 6'5", 242 pound Junior, has been on the field for the Tennessee Vols since he was a freshman and has started in 36 total games in his career. Last season, in his sophomore campaign, Pearce burst onto the scene after leading the Southeastern Conference in sacks with 10, and thus far through his career has a total of 63 tackles (26 for loss), 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defended, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Getting a first-round talent of Pearce's caliber would be huge for the Buccaneers in trying to improve their pass rush on the outside. Pearce is rangy and a great athlete who has impressive movement, long arms, and a high ceiling. However, Pearce has shown that he is a bit sloppy when it comes to his technique, specifically when it comes to utilizing his hands to win.
While having God-given gifts of elite speed and athleticism helps, Pearce will want to hone in on those fundamentals as he will want to improve his strength and toolbox when going up against the offensive lineman in the NFL. While he does have decent size, franchises will likely want him to fill out his frame a bit more, but overall getting a talent such as Pearce can outweigh the subtle things that can be developed once he arrives to the next level.
By getting Pearce at 14th in the draft, the Buccaneers likely wouldn't make the playoffs this season, but it would allow them to snag an elite player early on and continue their work of mixing in young talent with the veteran leadership already within the locker room.
