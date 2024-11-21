ESPN Analyst 'Bullish' on Buccaneers Making the Playoffs in 2024
Starting off 4-2 this season with a win over the Detroit Lions (even though one of those losses was against the then-lowly Denver Broncos) the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were flying high.
Leading the NFC South Division and playing good football, the laughs directed at those who predicted a Buccaneers' fall-off was beginning to get louder.
Then, four straight losses ruined the party. Pair those with injuries to Tampa Bay cornerstones like receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and things have gotten bad in a hurry. Now, with a losing record, many are once again predicting the team's collapse, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stays steadfast in his belief a turn back toward winning is coming.
"I'm still bullish on the Buccaneers, whose plans were thwarted by a brutal injury stretch while in the middle of a four-game losing streak (against the likes of the Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs and 49ers)," says Fowler. "But they played them all tough, and two key players at positions of need — wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Jamel Dean — return this week. Tampa Bay can hang with any team offensively, and the schedule is very favorable. Five of their final six opponents are well below .500."
At 4-6 you'd think the path toward the postseason for the Bucs would rest solely with securing a Wild Card spot. However, thanks to the inconsistent play of the Atlanta Falcons the Buccaneers are actually still alive in the NFC South Division race, a point fellow ESPN reporter Dan Graziano pointed out in his lack of pushback on Fowler's bullish stance.
"After winning the division the past two years with records of 8-9 and 9-8, wouldn't it be something if the Bucs pulled that trick again?" Graziano responded. "Based on the Falcons' performance I watched in Denver on Sunday, I'm not calling that NFC South race just yet, that's for sure."
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle May Return From Injury Much Sooner Than Expected
• 2 Buccaneers Defensive Backs Land on Raiders, Lions Practice Squads
• Giants Locker Room Reportedly in Turmoil as Daniel Jones Benched Before Bucs Matchup
• Tackling And Finishing Issues Plaguing Buccaneers Defense in 2024