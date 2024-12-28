Bucs Boost Secondary, Edge Rushing Ahead Of Panthers Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday. With the Carolina Panthers set to come into town on Sunday, the Bucs are getting reinforcements to the roster. The Buccaneers announced the return of safety Jordan Whitehead and wide receiver Kam Johnson who were activated off of injured reserve.
The return of Whitehead is a welcome sight for a secondary that has been banged up and without Antoine Winfield Jr. the last two games. After placing Christian Izien on injured reserve, the Bucs need all the help they can get on the back end. Johnson's activation comes at the perfect time as Tampa Bay's offense will be without Sterling Shepard on Sunday as he deals with a hamstring injury.
The team also announced the return of outside linebacker Shaq Barrett. Barrett was reported to be re-joining the team Friday night after the Dolphins released him and he cleared waivers on Friday afternoon. The Bucs haven't received a ton of production from their edge group and the hope is Barrett can provide a spark down the line.
In addition to the aforementioned moves, the Bucs also promoted punter Jack Browning to the active roster. Browning was out of practice squad elevations as he was active for the team's last three games. Browning is the Buccaneers' third punter of the season and through two games asked to punt the results haven't been much better than his predecessors.
In order to make room on the roster for the four transactions, the Bucs waived linebacker Vi Jones. Jones stepped up when injuries took their toll and ended up starting against the Raiders. He has nine tackles on the season and two forced fumbles. He could return to the practice squad.
Finally, the Bucs have elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Panthers in quarterback Michael Pratt and linebacker Deion Jones. It's Pratt's third elevation for the year and Jones first since the Bucs signed him two weeks ago. With Antonio Grier and Jones waived, the Bucs needed depth at linebacker, and there is a possibility Jones could see some snaps on defense with Britt returning to action for the first time in four weeks.
