Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Leads Rookie RBs in Multiple Stats
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believed in running back Bucky Irving far before they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. But he's also producing at a level that perhaps even they didn't expect.
Irving stands out among not only his fellow teammates in Tampa Bay, but the rest of the league, too. So far this season, Irving has had 96 carries for 492 yards and has scored 4 touchdowns, and he's also caught 26 passes for 188 yards on top of that. His four touchdowns lead the NFL for rookie running backs — those 188 receiving yards also leads rookie running backs and his 492 yards rushing is second only to the New York Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Irving's campaign has been impressive, and teaming with Rachaad White (and Sean Tucker, to a very small extent since Tampa Bay's win over New Orleans) has revitalized Tampa Bay's run game. The Bucs are back in action in Week 12, where he'll face the Giants and Tracy Jr. at Metlife Stadium.
