Bucs Climb Back Into The Top 10 In Week 5 Power Rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on top after a 33-16 thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Their Week 3 loss to the Broncos felt like a fluke and the Bucs proved it was just that in Week 4. The team is still down several core players of their team but still finds a way to win behind a d-what-it-takes on offense and a gritty defense. Next up is a short-week trip to Atlanta for their first divisional game of the year on Thursday Night Football.
See where everyone has the Bucs after the 33-16 schallacking of the Eagles in Week 4.
NFL.com: No. 8
"The Week 3 loss to the Broncos now doesn't look so terrible after the Bucs thrashed Philly (and Denver beat the Jets) in Week 4. It was a heartening performance for Tampa Bay's defense, keeping a shorthanded Eagles offense from getting going while racking up six sacks. And the showing from Baker Mayfield and the offense was just as big a statement after a bad game against Denver. The Bucs kept peppering Philly's off-coverage with quick hitters, nickeling and diming them to death. They limited the negative-yardage snaps (four in 74 plays, not counting a kneel-down to end the game), committed just two penalties on offense, and didn't turn the ball over. The meat of the schedule hits now, with a six-pack of games that includes three divisional contests and three heavyweight matchups against the Ravens, Chiefs and 49ers. I feel better about the Bucs' chances in that stretch after Sunday's bounce-back win."
Last Week: No. 15
The Athletic: No. 9
"First-round center Graham has played every snap, but fourth-round running back Bucky Irving is looking like the Bucs’ best pick. Irving had 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown Sunday and is Tampa Bay’s leading rusher with 203 yards. His 5.8 yards per carry ranks seventh in the league (among backs with at least 20 carries), according to TruMedia. On the veteran front, Mike Evans got going Sunday with eight catches for 94 yards, his highest output of the season."
Last Week: No. 12
NBC Sports: No. 4
Shaking off an ugly loss with a convincing win is one of the hallmarks of a great team.
Last Week: No. 8
ESPN: No. 5
"Up until Week 4, the Buccaneers had just two sacks — the fewest in the NFL. They generated six in their 33-16 victory over the Eagles, but that was against a team that allowed QB Jalen Hurts to get hit 44 times in the first three games. Will it continue? The Bucs certainly got more push up the middle with the return of defensive tackle Vita Vea, who was out for one game to deal with an MCL injury, but they're still without 2023 first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey (calf)."
Last Week: No.. 13
USA Today: No. 6
"The perennial NFC South leaders could separate themselves early by winning in Atlanta and New Orleans the next two weeks. And the Bucs might've discovered something on the ground, RBs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White both carrying 10 times for 49 yards in Sunday's decisive win over Philly."
Last Week: No. 10
CBS Sports: No. 4
"They bounced back from their bad loss to the Broncos with a dominating victory over the Eagles. They are the team to beat in their division as they head to Atlanta to play the Falcons."
Last Week: No. 9
Fox Sports: No. 8
"The Eagles’ offense might be depleted, but that was a mostly healthy Philly defense that got destroyed Sunday in Tampa. If not for Sam Darnold, we might be talking about Baker Mayfield as the way-too-early NFL MVP front-runner."
Last Week: No. 13
Yahoo Sports: No. 8
"If we account for the possibility of the Broncos’ defense being good, the Bucs' loss vs. Denver isn’t so bad and their three wins are impressive. The Buccaneers are playing well with All-Pro safety Winfield Jr. missing time."
Last Week: No. 14
Sports Illustrated: No. 7
"I wrote this on Sunday and through the tongue and cheekiness, I hope my message was loud and clear: this team can win the Super Bowl. They are that good. I realize Tampa Bay just lost to the Broncos and that the Eagles were without their two top wide receivers. Fine. Sure. But this defense is up there with the schemes we’ve seen from Mike Macdonald, Brian Flores, and Vance Joseph so far in 2024. Todd Bowles is cooking on that side of the ball and this roster is deeper than we can possibly articulate here."
Last Week: No. 13
