3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs 33-16 Win Over The Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored for the first time in 24 games on their opening possession in their 33-16 win over the Eagles and were all gas from there. The Bucs came out of the gate hot on both sides of the ball and kept the momentum going as they scored three touchdowns and a field goal all before the the first half. The Bucs' defense held the Eagles to 0 total yards through the first quarter and a half of football before Philadelphia finally landed positive net yardage.
The Bucs bounced back after a disappointing loss in Week 3 and asserted dominance over the Eagles. The team now moves to 3-1 on the season with a tough stretch ahead of them and a short week when they take on the Falcons in just four days. Here's who shined and who struggled in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 win over Philadelphia Eagles.
3 Up
WR Mike Evans
Mike Evans did what Mike Evans does in the first half. Scoring the Bucs' opening drive touchdown, Evans became the Buccaneers' all-time leading points leader with 596, passing kicker Martin Gramatica. Evans also moved into 31st all-time in receiving yards passing Chargers tight end Antonio Gates with 11,841 yards in the second quarter on a 15-yard reception. Evans made a 21-yard catch in the third quarter that set up Bucky Irving's first career touchdown and the Bucs' fourth of the day. He finished the game with eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.
QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield was lights out on Sunday against the Eagles. Baker was a part of three touchdowns in the first half. He led the Bucs on the game's first drive to score an opening touchdown with a 2-yard connection to Mike Evans. His second touchdown came on a tight window throw to Trey Palmer 15 yards out and his third score was on an RPO that he kept and ran in for the two-yard score. Mayfield ball placement was spectacular and he showed it off with several tight window plays, including a laser to Cade Otton to pick up a first down and another beautiful ball placement on a throw to Chris Godwin. He finished the game with 30 completions for 347 yards and two passing touchdowns.
LB Lavonte David
Lavonte David was in vintage form against the Eagles on Sunday. He was all over the field finishing with a team-high eight tackles. He had two sacks including a strip sack on Jalen Hurts and was sound in coverage.
2 More Up
While there were players who didn't play their best, it's a stretch to say anyone truly had a down day in a dominant win over the Eagles, so here are some Bonus Up players.
RB Rachaad White
The Bucs starting running back got off to a quick start against the Eagles. White broke out a run of 17 yards on the second play of the game. Later on the drive, White caught a tipped pass from Baker Mayfield and turned it upfield for a 22-yard gain setting up the Bucs' first opening drive score in 24 games two plays later. In the third quarter, White found some open space after plucking the ball almost off the ground and turning it up for 13 yards and a first. He finished the game with 10 rushes for 49 yards and 35 receiving yards on top of that.
RB Bucky Irving
Irving found paydirt for his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter. After gains of five, seven, and eight yards on the drive, Irving punched it in for the one-yard score. He finished the game with 10 rushing attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown.
