Future Hall of Famer is Bucs 'X-Factor' in Win vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were straight-up embarrassed in their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos and looked to get back on track when they hosted their NFC rivals the Philadelphia Eagles this past weekend.
The Buccaneers took the disappointing loss and bounced back from it in a huge way against the Eagles, with the offense starting hot and not looking back. At the same time, the defense played extremely well, limiting the Eagles to just 16 points on the day with a depleted roster.
While the entire team was able to contribute in some way to the Buccaneers' big win to get them to 3-1 as they head into a divisional-round matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, there can only be one player or coach, that can be named the team's X-factor by us here at BucsGameday.
Statistically, quarterback Baker Mayfield could be the one holding this mantle after going 30/47 for 347 yards and two touchdowns while adding another rushing touchdown with no interceptions or turnovers. However, despite Baker's great play on Sunday, we are going to give the Bucs' 'X-factor' in their win against the Eagles to future Hall of Fame linebacker, Lavonte David, for his timely plays and ability to step up when the team most needs it.
David would go on to have eight total tackles on the day, two tackles for loss, two sacksand a forced fumble, but it was the timeliness of his first sack that secured him the 'X-factor' of the game.
With the Buccaneers only up two possessions late in the third quarter the Eagles and Jalen Hurts were driving and about to score before David came rushing through the middle and wound back around to strip Hurts of the ball and allow his teammate to hop on top of it for the recovery.
Lavonte David is the epitome of what the organization looks for when bringing guys into the franchise and he exemplified that on Sunday with massive timely plays to show why he is, and will continue to be, one of the greatest leaders from the linebacker position in NFL history.
David and the Buccaneers will look to keep things rolling on a short week when they play NFC South foes the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football from Mercedes Benz Stadium.
