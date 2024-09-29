Instant Reactions From Bucs' Dominant Win Over Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a win after faltering against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, and they got the job done at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Buccaneers won 33-16 in a game they never really lost control of, and it came with a dominant defensive performance and an offense that put up some serious points. Here are our instant reactions from Raymond James Stadium:
The pass rush finally got home
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rush has struggled. Prior to this game, the Bucs had just two on the year, and they needed a big splash in Week 4 — and boy, they got it.
Tampa Bay had six sacks on the day, with one of them being a crucial strip sack by linebacker Lavonte David. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, defensive tackle Logan Hall and outside linebacker Yaya Diaby all got in on the action. It was a crucial reason why the Eagles fell in Tampa Bay and why the Bucs are 3-1.
Baker Mayfield baked
Mayfield had an awful game against the Denver Broncos, causing some sacks on his own accord and missing some throws. In his post-game presser, he identified all of this and got to work fixing it, and he absolutely delivered against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mayfield threw 47 passes (way too much, really) and completed 30 of them for 347 yards and two touchdowns, also running one in on a nice read option playcall. He looked comfortable and decisive in the pocket and delivered the ball very well, helping Tampa Bay get the win. He played very well and got back on track Sunday.
Bucky Irving and Rachaad White both got going
There's been a lot of talk about the dichotomy between running backs Rachaad White and Bucky Irving over the past week. And on Sunday, offensive coordinator Liam Coen got both of them going.
Funnily enough, both Irving and White averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 10 attempts. Both had a longest attempt of 15 yards or more, and the run game, though perhaps abandoned a tad too early, looked markedly improved. It will be interesting to see how Coen uses both of them going forward after a big win, but both running backs showed out — and Bucky Irving got his first NFL touchdown to boot.
