Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive linemen cracks ESPN top 10 list
As training camp draws closer and the dead period in the NFL offseason winds down, teams' rosters are being scrutinized and lauded. The Bucs are no different and have received their fair share of criticism and praise for the talent on the roster.
Boasting one of the best offenses in the league, one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Buccaneers is whether they did enough to improve a defense that struggled mightily last year. The team took notice of their lack of depth and pass rush during the 2024 season and made it a focal point throughout the free agency period and the NFL Draft.
However, one area that they went into the offseason pretty much set at was their defensive line. No one can ruin a game plan like Vita Vea for opposing offenses, and flanked by Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall, the Bucs possess a vaunted three-man front.
Vea had himself a career year in 2024, which has landed him back on the top 10 list of defensive linemen around the league. The annual top 10 rankings is compiled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who speaks with NFL executives, coaches, and scouts who then rank their top 10 players at each respective position. Vea landed at number nine this year.
"He's the kind of guy where if you don't have him [on your team] for a while, playing defense is a lot tougher," a veteran NFL assistant coach said, per the article. "A true difference-maker."
Vea, who was an honorable mention last season, was joined on the list by his fellow lineman Kancey, who received the nod this year after notching 7.5 sacks last season in just 12 games. Kancey has vowed not only to lead his position group in sacks this year, but the entire league as well. With the offseason addition of Haason Reddick, both Vea and Kancey should see fewer double teams, which means more opportunities for the disruptive duo to land on the list again next season.
