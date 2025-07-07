Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line ranked among NFL's best by PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a top five offense in the NFL last year, and they're looking to run it back in 2025, A big part of that success was the offensive line, and luckily for the Bucs, it's going to stay exactly the same this upcoming season.
Tampa Bay is bringing back the entirety of its offensive line, with tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, guards Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch and center Graham Barton all anchoring the line once again. Wirfs is one of the best players in the league and was awarded with a First Team All-Pro for his efforts last year, but every other Bucs lineman has played great football and that work is starting to get noticed by pundits and analysts.
Pro Football Focus ranked every offensive line in the NFL, and the Bucs came in at a strong No. 6. Here's what writer Zoltan Buday had to say about Tampa Bay's wall up front:
"Second-year improvements in back-to-back seasons have helped turn the Buccaneers' offensive line into a top unit. Right tackle Luke Goedeke in 2023 and right guard Cody Mauch in 2024 developed into standout blockers, and now center Graham Barton will look to follow suit in 2025. Having arguably the best pass-blocking offensive lineman in the entire NFL surely helps this group, as left tackle Tristan Wirfs’s 94.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 led all offensive tackles."
The pass blocking has been excellent, of course, but the line has also really thrived in a run-blocking environment as well. Former Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen switched the team's blocking scheme from zone to gap, and it paid dividends to the tune of the league's No. 3 rushing team by yards per carry (5.2). Now that the whole unit is back and running back Bucky Irving is sent to start, the Bucs could do even more damage in that regard in 2025.
Tampa Bay's offensive line will really begin to get the work in once training camp starts on July 23, and if the Bucs can lock down right tackle Luke Goedeke like they intend to, the unit could stay together for years to come.
READ MORE: New list ranks Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield among best in NFL
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• New betting odds tab Buccaneers star as potential inaugural award winner
• Buccaneers tenure named 'rare misstep' from Hall of Fame cornerback
• Buccaneers star defensive lineman must continue to produce in 2025