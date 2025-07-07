Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Yaya Diaby has strong stance on Todd Bowles extension
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked in one of their most important leaders this offseason, inking head coach Todd Bowles to a multi-year contract extension.
The Buccaneers made the move in recognition of Bowles’ steady leadership, defensive expertise, and the locker room culture he’s helped build. For rising defensive standout Yaya Diaby, the extension was more than deserved—it was essential.
Diaby spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio via JoeBucsFan.com, and couldn’t have been more emphatic in his support for Bowles, crediting him as the kind of coach that players rally around.
“First of all, shoutout to everybody that went into giving him that extension because he’s definitely that coach that all the guys buy into,” Diaby said.
Tampa Bay’s defensive-minded coach has clearly left a mark on Diaby’s early career.
“Him being a defensive-mind coach, and me being on the defensive side, it helped me out a lot in my first two seasons,” he added. “And it’s just going to keep improving.”
But it’s not just Bowles’ football IQ that stands out — it’s his open-door leadership style.
“You can go talk to him at any time of the day and he will never turn down a conversation with you,” Diaby said. “He’ll tell you how it is, and you love a coach like that, somebody that’s also going to push you to the limit.” I’m super-excited for him to get that extension. And it’s time to get him another Super Bowl, but this time, him being the head coach.”
With rising stars like Diaby in his corner, Bowles has the buy-in and support every coach needs to build a winner in Tampa Bay.
