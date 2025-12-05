Will Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan play vs. Saints in Week 14?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming down to the wire in the NFC South, with the Carolina Panthers breathing down their neck, half a game out. Tampa Bay has a big NFC South slate coming up, playing four more division games in its last five, and they could use all the firepower they can get.

Some of that firepower could be on the way, as wideouts Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan returned to practice this week for the Buccaneers. Evans is returning from a broken collarbone he suffered in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, while McMillan is recovering from a neck fracture and strain he suffered during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both practiced in a limited capacity all week, and the question Friday was whether or not either would be ready to go vs. the Saints in Week 14. On Friday, head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media, and he answered that question as the Bucs get ready to play the Saints.

Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan OUT vs. Saints

Todd Bowles confirmed on Friday that Evans and McMillan, despite practicing all week, are not ready to return to the team and will take at least one more week to get back to game health.

Todd Bowles confirms that Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Rashad Wisdom are OUT on Sunday.



Tristan Wirfs will be questionable. pic.twitter.com/m3ytNnDsKH — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 5, 2025

This isn't a new process by Bowles and his staff. The Bucs did the same thing with running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin, bringing them back in practice for one week before ramping them up the next week. Godwin came back one week before Irving did, so it will be interesting to see whether the same thing occurs with Evans and McMillan.

The Bucs' offense could certainly use both wideouts. The Bucs have struggled against man coverage in the passing game this year, generating -0.17 EPA per play when facing it. Evans, a 50/50 jumpball master, could help out in a big way here, and McMillan's ability to separate from man coverage could also aid the Bucs in this final stretch.

Hopefully, Evans and McMillan can return to the fold sooner than later. Until then, the Bucs will face off against the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday with Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin leading the charge at wide receiver.

READ MORE: Buccaneers starter returns to practice for first time since preseason

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans named as top-graded free agent heading into offseason

• Buccaneers' chance at making the NFL playoffs is getting tight

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles evaluates pass rush, Haason Reddick after Cardinals win

• What getting Chris Godwin back to his old self means for Buccaneers