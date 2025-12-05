Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs' status for Saints game revealed

The very last thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need at this point in the year is another injury to a starting player, and that started to become a concern when the Bucs began their week of practice on Wednesday for their Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs, a two-time All-Pro and arguably Tampa Bay's best player, was a non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practice with an oblique injury, leaving fans to wonder if he would be able to play on Sunday against the Saints. That would all depend on his Friday practice, and now that practice is over, head coach Todd Bowles had a positive update regarding Wirfs' injury.

Tristan Wirfs questionable vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that Wirfs will be questionable to play against the Saints after he participated in practice Friday.

The Buccaneers have had this happen twice before this year, with defensive tackle Vita Vea and offensive tackle Luke Goedeke both being non-participants in practice before practicing Friday and playing that Sunday. Vea and Goedeke both played in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively, so the forecast on Wirfs looks good.

If not, Wirfs' absence would be significant, as Tampa Bay's offensive line has struggled with being healthy all year. The only starting player on the line that hasn't missed time is center Graham Barton — everyone else, including Wirfs (who was recovering from knee surgery early in the year) has been absent at some point. That inconsistency has hurt the Buccaneers' offense plenty, so Wirfs' appearance at practice is a good sign.

The Buccaneers and the Saints will face each other for the second time this year at 1 p.m. EST in Raymond James Stadium. And while Wirfs is questionable to go, he's more likely than not to suit up and play during the crucial divisional matchup.

READ MORE: Buccaneers starter returns to practice for first time since preseason

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans named as top-graded free agent heading into offseason

• Buccaneers' chance at making the NFL playoffs is getting tight

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles evaluates pass rush, Haason Reddick after Cardinals win

• What getting Chris Godwin back to his old self means for Buccaneers