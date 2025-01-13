Buccaneers' Draft Pick Locked In After Wild Card Exit
Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 season came to an end on Sunday night after they dropped their prime-time matchup vs. the Washington Commanders 23-20. Now, they can look ahead to free agency and the NFL Draft — and the Bucs now know where they'll be picking.
Per NFL.com, the Bucs are officially picking No. 19 in the NFL Draft this year. They're tied via record and strength of schedule with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, but they pick ahead of both.
The Buccaneers have a lot of options here. They certainly need an inside linebacker, as K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell, despite playing admirably, didn't look starting caliber this year. They may look for an edge rusher, as Tampa Bay's poor pass rush was a big reason why the defense wasn't very effective in 2024, and they may also look to draft a wide receiver with Chris Godwin returning from injury and with Mike Evans in the last year of his extended contract.
The Bucs have needs to address both in free agency and in the draft, and they'll officially start planning for those needs now that they're out of the playoffs.
