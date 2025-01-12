Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Elevate Two Practice Squad Players Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Commanders

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated two players from the practice squad ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tanner Knue (80) during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a few roster moves as they are gearing up for their Wild Card matchup with the Washington Commanders, making a few roster moves by elevating two players from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Bucs are elevating linebacker Deion Jones from the practice squad for the third straight week. Jones has filled in as the Bucs' fourth linebacker in each of the past two weeks and brings a wealth of experience with 91 career starts should his number get called on defense. He has yet to see a defensive snap, but has played 15 snaps on special teams, recording one tackle.

The Buccaneers have also elevated wide receiver Tanner Knue for Sunday Night's tilt against the Commanders. Knue signed with the Bucs after the draft as an undrafted free agent and was with them throughout training camp. After being released at final cut downs, Knue was out of football until he signed to the Bucs' practice squad in October.

Jones will have his number called on Sunday night as an active member of the gameday roster. However, don't expect the same for Knue, as the Bucs are healthy at wide receiver for the first time in a long time and will likely have to sit one as it is. Instead, Knue was likely elevated as a reward for his contributions on the practice squad this season — a player who is elevated for a playoff game receives a playoff check. Knue will now receive an extra $45,000 for just being elevated. The Bucs did the same thing last season by promoting Silas Dzansi, Jose Ramirez, and Patrick Laird late in the year.

JC Allen has been covering the Bucs since 2020. He is credentialed reporter and writer for Sports Illustrated’s Bucs Gameday and is the VP of the PFWA Tampa Chapter. A transplant to the area, he offers unparalleled views and insights on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

