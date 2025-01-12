Buccaneers Elevate Two Practice Squad Players Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a few roster moves as they are gearing up for their Wild Card matchup with the Washington Commanders, making a few roster moves by elevating two players from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Bucs are elevating linebacker Deion Jones from the practice squad for the third straight week. Jones has filled in as the Bucs' fourth linebacker in each of the past two weeks and brings a wealth of experience with 91 career starts should his number get called on defense. He has yet to see a defensive snap, but has played 15 snaps on special teams, recording one tackle.
The Buccaneers have also elevated wide receiver Tanner Knue for Sunday Night's tilt against the Commanders. Knue signed with the Bucs after the draft as an undrafted free agent and was with them throughout training camp. After being released at final cut downs, Knue was out of football until he signed to the Bucs' practice squad in October.
Jones will have his number called on Sunday night as an active member of the gameday roster. However, don't expect the same for Knue, as the Bucs are healthy at wide receiver for the first time in a long time and will likely have to sit one as it is. Instead, Knue was likely elevated as a reward for his contributions on the practice squad this season — a player who is elevated for a playoff game receives a playoff check. Knue will now receive an extra $45,000 for just being elevated. The Bucs did the same thing last season by promoting Silas Dzansi, Jose Ramirez, and Patrick Laird late in the year.
READ MORE: Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs Named AP First Team All-Pro for 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Watch Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs' Family Surprise Him with All-Pro Announcement
• Commanders OC Details One Key Buccaneers Defender Before Playoff Game
• Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs Named AP First Team All-Pro for 2024
• Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Speaks on Jacksonville Jaguars Interview Request