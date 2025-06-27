Bucs get promising placement in new pre-training camp power rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, and they hope to make it six in a row after the 2025 campaign.
The Bucs are expected to win the NFC South division once again, a crown they have held since the 2021 season when Tom Brady was the quarterback.
Sportsnaut contributor Matt Johnson conjured up a power ranking of all 32 teams and the Bucs came in at No. 11.
Bucs place high in power rankings
"Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have demonstrated they can overcome the loss of an offensive coordinator without skipping a beat offensively," Johnson wrote.
"We’ll also highlight the fact that new play-caller Josh Grizzard was directly responsible for the best third-down offense (50.9 percent) in the NFL last year. Tampa Bay is also getting back Chris Godwin (ankle) and it added another potential No. 2 receiver in Emeka Egbuka to pair with Mike Evans. Defensively, Tampa Bay even strengthened its pass rush with the Haason Reddick signing. We’ve seen enough in the last two seasons to believe the Buccaneers will remain a very good team."
The teams that placed higher than the Bucs were the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
If the Bucs want to move up these power rankings, they are going to have to stack wins throughout the season.
The Bucs are getting ready on their own for training camp as rookies arrive on July 21 and veterans on July 22.
