Buccaneers get strong PFF grade for free agency signings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rarely flashy in free agency. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht prefers to retain his own players and go for value signings, and he did much of the same in 2025 — and of course, he's being praised for that work.
The Buccaneers brought back star wideout Chris Godwin and signed edge rusher Haasan Reddick to Tampa Bay on Day 1, and since then, they've made a few good value signings, including retaining defensive depth pieces Anthony Nelson and Greg Gaines and signing punter Riley Dixon.
Pro Football Focus graded every team's free agency (so far) and gave the Buccaneers a strong A- grade. Tampa Bay was one of five teams to get the ranking, with the only A+ from PFF going to the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's what PFF said about Tampa Bay's acquisiton of Reddick:
"Reddick wound up playing just 392 snaps in 2024 after a long holdout with the New York Jets, where he ended up via trade. It resulted in his lowest-graded season of the past five years and is likely a big part of why he is signing just a one-year deal as free agency opens. At just 30 years old, he should still have plenty left in the tank. If the Buccaneers can get the version of him that racked up 155 pressures across two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, then it’s a nice move."
The Buccaneers have done a fantastic job of keeping their roster together throughout multiple free agency tenures, and now, they can put it all together with the addition of Reddick and other depth pieces in 2025.
