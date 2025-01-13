Buccaneers' Graham Barton Details Crucial Miscue vs. Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 season has come to a close. Despite improving their regular season win total by one game, the Buccaneers lost their wild card matchup, making their season exit one round sooner than they did in 2023.
The Buccaneers hosted the Washington Commanders in a Week 1 rematch, though this matchup didn't go in their favor. To kick off the regular season, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers' offense led the squad to a 37-20 victory.
In the playoffs? The Buccaneers had too many woes and miscues to win the game in their limited possession.
There are a couple of key plays on the Buccaneers' end that they want to get back. There was the fumble from Mayfield, and a miscue on a snap from center Graham Barton, which ended up being a tackle for loss.
After the 23-20 loss, which came with time expiring and with a Commanders nailed field goal, Barton talked about the play.
"You know, snapped on the wrong cadence. I was trying to get a callout," Barton explained. "Got to have better discipline there. Got to be able to sit in there and get my calls out. ...That one's on me, got to be better down the stretch."
Again, there were many more miscues than the early snap, though it was a crucial time for a rookie mistake from Barton, who was good during his first NFL season.
For now, though, the Buccaneers will dwell on the loss as their 10-win campaign is now officially over, and they'll defer to the offseason to make some crucial decisions to see how they will operate ahead of next season.
