Buccaneers great Tom Brady reveals players he never wanted to get hit by
Tom Brady has seen it all in the NFL. He played a 23-year career for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and as a result, he's run into some vicious defenders over the years.
Brady's longevity and ability to continue at a high level is a big reason why many call him the GOAT, but that road is never easy. Brady recently appeared on WWE star and social media personality Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, and he was asked which players were the toughest to get hit by over his career. He mentioned a few names, and interestingly enough, one of them was a teammate of his in Tampa Bay.
"Ray Lewis was at the top," Brady said. "Ndamukong Suh, I didn't like getting hit by him. J.J. [Watt] wasn't very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata, you remember him? He was about 340 pounds for the Ravens. He was massive."
Brady got used to getting hit by Suh when he was a Patriot and Suh played him twice a year with the Miami Dolphins, but the two of them would eventually become teammates in Tampa Bay. Brady probably liked Suh a bit better when they both celebrated a Super Bowl win together in 2020 — Suh's first victory and Brady's seventh overall.
There's only one player on this list that Brady faced as a member of the Bucs, though, and that would be Watt. He played Watt on Christmas Day in 2022 when Watt was an Arizona Cardinal, and in what would be both players' last season in the NFL, Watt hit Brady twice for old times' sake. The Bucs would go on to win that game 19-16.
