Buccaneers hire new pass game coordinator from Oregon State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard is making his first hire on his offensive staff.
NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Bucs are hiring Oregon State wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Kefense Hynson as their own passing game coordinator. Hynson has been with Oregon State since 2018 in the same role and replaces Grizzard's role from last year, when Grizzard served as Tampa Bay's pass game coordinator over current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.
Hynson has coached in football for 22 years on various teams. One of those teams happened to be Yale from 2009-2011 when Grizzard played football there as a defensive back, so the two reunite from that time there.
Hynson also has a bit of head coaching experience, taking over as the Oregon State Beavers' interim HC in 2023 after coach Jonathan Smith headed to Michigan State. He only coached one game, the 2023 Sun Bowl, where the Beavers lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 40-8.
READ MORE: Mike Evans reveals thoughts on new Buccaneers offensive coordinator
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield takes friendly jab at Liam Coen for taking Jaguars job
• Baker Mayfield lines up out of position for NFC in more Pro Bowl shenanigans
• What Peyton Manning had to say about Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during Pro Bowl
• Buccaneers fans, pundits react to new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard