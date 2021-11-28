Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Buccaneers vs. Colts: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers vs. Colts: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis.
    Author:

    Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis.

    Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off of a 30-10 Monday night victory over the New York Giants, are traveling north for a road matchup with the red-hot Indianapolis Colts.

    You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

    Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

    When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 P.M. ET

    Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

    Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

    Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are three-point favorites over the Colts. The over/under is set at 53.5.

    Read More

    Series history: Colts lead, 8-6. Tampa Bay defeated Indianapolis by a score of 38-35 when the teams last met in December 2019.

    Important stories

    The rundown

    When the Buccaneers play at home, they look - and, seemingly, are - unbeatable. With a 5-0 record and a +108 point differential at Raymond James Stadium, it seems impossible for a team to walk into Tampa Bay and expect a chance at victory,

    That isn't the story when the Buccaneers go on the road, though, and that is their predicament this week. To make matters worse, the Bucs will take on an Indianapolis team in its home stadium that is 5-1 in its last six games.

    Perhaps the biggest test of strength vs. strength that Tampa Bay will face this year, the Bucs' No. 1-ranked rushing defense will be tested by the NFL's leading rusher and lone 1,000+ yard back this year in Jonathan Taylor, who just scored five touchdowns against a fellow elite rushing defense owned by the Buffalo Bills.

    Whereas, the elite Buccaneers' passing offense will face off versus the league's No. 1 defense in creating turnovers. Considering the six turnovers Tom Brady has been a part of in the last three games, this will be one of the most important matchups of Sunday's game.

    Tampa Bay may have a more talented roster than Indianapolis, but this isn't a Colts team to take lightly. The Bucs will learn the hard way if they do.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_16565334_168388329_lowres (5) (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Colts: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_17213067 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers at Colts: Week 12 Game Preview

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17019053_168388329_lowres (1)
    Front Office

    Buccaneers Rule Out OL Ali Marpet for Week 12 vs. Colts

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17214764_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Colts: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17208609 (1)
    News

    Captain's Log: What the Colts Said About the Buccaneers During Week 12

    Nov 27, 2021
    USATSI_15119943_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Colts Friday Injury Reports: Ali Marpet Considered Doubtful

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17212906 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers at Colts: Three Matchups to Watch

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_16461883_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Colts Thursday Injury Reports: White, Godwin Upgraded

    Nov 25, 2021