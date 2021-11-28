Buccaneers vs. Colts: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off of a 30-10 Monday night victory over the New York Giants, are traveling north for a road matchup with the red-hot Indianapolis Colts.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

When: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are three-point favorites over the Colts. The over/under is set at 53.5.

Series history: Colts lead, 8-6. Tampa Bay defeated Indianapolis by a score of 38-35 when the teams last met in December 2019.

Important stories

The rundown

When the Buccaneers play at home, they look - and, seemingly, are - unbeatable. With a 5-0 record and a +108 point differential at Raymond James Stadium, it seems impossible for a team to walk into Tampa Bay and expect a chance at victory,

That isn't the story when the Buccaneers go on the road, though, and that is their predicament this week. To make matters worse, the Bucs will take on an Indianapolis team in its home stadium that is 5-1 in its last six games.

Perhaps the biggest test of strength vs. strength that Tampa Bay will face this year, the Bucs' No. 1-ranked rushing defense will be tested by the NFL's leading rusher and lone 1,000+ yard back this year in Jonathan Taylor, who just scored five touchdowns against a fellow elite rushing defense owned by the Buffalo Bills.

Whereas, the elite Buccaneers' passing offense will face off versus the league's No. 1 defense in creating turnovers. Considering the six turnovers Tom Brady has been a part of in the last three games, this will be one of the most important matchups of Sunday's game.

Tampa Bay may have a more talented roster than Indianapolis, but this isn't a Colts team to take lightly. The Bucs will learn the hard way if they do.

