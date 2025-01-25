Buccaneers make first interview request for OC position after Liam Coen's departure
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially have their first target for their OC position after losing Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bucs will likely interview a number of targets for the job, but Tampa Bay's first interview request will be from a place they've drawn on quite a bit in the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that the Bucs have requested to interview Rams offensive assistant and passing game specialist Nate Scheelhaase.
Scheelhasse joined the NFL ranks in 2024 with Sean McVay, but before that, he served in a variety of roles at Iowa State. Floating around between running backs coach, receivers coach and quarterbacks coach, Scheelhaase was with the Cyclones when players like Brock Purdy and David Montgomery were in the building. Under coach Matt Campbell, Scheelhaase helped the Cyclones to a bowl win in 2020 over Oregon.
The Bucs will likely look into the McVay tree as much as possible during these searches — Mayfield played under McVay in 2022 and Liam Coen's offense takes a lot from his scheme, as did Dave Canales' two years prior. Scheelhaase is the first of Tampa Bay's interviews, so he has the chance to make a big impression.
READ MORE: Buccaneers front office not happy with Liam Coen leaving for Jaguars in the style he did
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Report Suggests Buccaneers Could Have Fired Todd Bowles to Keep Liam Coen
• Could the Buccaneers Land Rams Star Cooper Kupp?
• 5 Candidates Buccaneers Could Pursue To Replace Former OC Liam Coen
• Buccaneers OC 'Ghosts' Liam Coen Franchise Ahead of Second Interview With Jaguars