Buccaneers make important signing with new WR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went and got their guy in the 2025 NFL Draft, and on Friday, they made sure to lock him down long term.
The Buccaneers drafted a lot of defensive talent in the draft, picking up cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, edge rusher David Walker and defensive tackle Elijah Roberts. But they also picked up two wide receivers — one was Oregon standout Tez Johnson in the seventh round, and the other was their very first pick in Round 1 in Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka has a lot to offer the Bucs as an offensive weapon, and now, his contract details are all taken care of. The Bucs announced Friday that they signed Egbuka to his rookie deal, which will end up being a four-year, $18.1 million deal with a fifth-year option.
The amount that Egbuka will make on his deal was already predetermined by the CBA, but his guarantees and signing bonus was not. While those two things aren't known about his contract, it's encouraging that he got the deal done so quick — last year's first-rounder, center Graham Barton, didn't sign his deal until June 13.
With Egbuka's signing, the only draft pick that has yet to sign is Morrison. Morrison is still rehabbing his hip surgery from last year, so he'll hopefully have his deal done by the time training camp rolls around.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick
• Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it
• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans