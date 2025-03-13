Buccaneers hire former Steelers offensive coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a few additions in free agency to their roster, but on Thursday, they made an addition to their coaching staff.
As originally reported by 247Sports' Mike Casazza, the Buccaneers are set to hire West Virginia University tight ends coach Blaine Stewart to their offensive staff as an offensive quality control assistant. Prior to coaching the Mountaineers, he spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers working with wide receivers.
Stewart gave his officially farewell to the WVU fanbase on social media.
Stewart will come to the Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coach, which is a familiar job for new Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. Grizzard served that same role with the Miami Dolphins from 2017-18 and then from 2022-23, so it makes sense that he would want someone in a similar role on the coaching staff as he continues to build the offense. As it stands, Stewart would be the only person with such a role on Tampa Bay's coaching staff.
Liam Coen's Buccaneers offense was top five in the league last year in numerous metrics, and Grizzard has much to live up to in 2025 with the same roster. Adding Stewart to the mix could be a way in which he looks to keep the ball rolling for the Bucs next season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chris Godwin could be getting too expensive for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers re-sign key safety depth piece ahead of 2025 free agency
• Which NFL Draft prospect has been mocked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most?