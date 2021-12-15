Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 15

A rematch of Week 8 that could result in an NFC South division champion being named, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will host their rival New Orleans Saints (6-7) this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The last time these teams met, fantasy football results were a mixed bag. Bucs receiver Chris Godwin posted 24 half-PPR points and Tom Brady had a solid outing, although three turnovers committed knocked him down a bit. Otherwise, the Buccaneers' fantasy contributors underwhelmed, and the same could be said for the Saints' playmakers as Alvin Kamara posted his third-lowest score of the season and no New Orleans pass-catcher went over 38 yards receiving.

Will we see similar results in Week 15, an improved showing, or a worse performance across the board?

You can find every Buccaneers vs. Saints start and sit suggestion for Week 15 below, via Sports Illustrated Fantasy. However, as SI only had three suggestions to offer (which are block quoted), AllBucs has offered an additional two recommendations for your lineups as it pertains to Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans.

Start 'Em

Saints QB Taysom Hill: Hill has been a godsend for many fantasy fans, scoring a combined 46.9 fantasy points in his first two starts of the year. His success should continue against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 9. That includes a huge game from Josh Allen, who rushed for 109 yards and a score against them last week.

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski: I'm not sure why Gronkowski was left off the list of tight ends to start, as he's a must-start every week now that he has returned to full health in my opinion. The Saints have prevented tight ends from scoring a lot of touchdowns this year but have given up five or more receptions to the position in seven of their 13 games, and Bills tight end Dawson Knox recently exposed New Orlean's defense with two touchdown grabs in Week 12. Considering Gronk is averaging 5.5 receptions for 78.5 yards per game in the last four weeks since his return to the lineup, with two scores vs. Atlanta, he's a safe bet to play this week with a high floor and red zone potential.

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop: Succop has scored 23 fantasy points in his last three games, but I like him to improve on that when the Buccaneers host the Saints. In five of its last six games, their defense has allowed at least nine fantasy points to kickers, including three games where the booter has scored 11 or more points.

Sit 'Em

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette: In accordance with the current NFL rushing defense rankings, Fournette has put together 23 carries for just 81 yards and no touchdowns combined against top-ten units this year (Los Angeles in Week 3, New Orleans in Week 8, Washington in Week 10). He was solid as a pass-catcher vs. Washington (eight catches for 45 yards) but underwhelmed as a receiver otherwise against New Orleans and Los Angeles. Despite a strong showing vs. Buffalo in Week 14, Fournette could be in for a down week against the Saints, who rank No. 6 in the NFL against the run. Assess your bench for better options and start Fournette only if you must.

Saints D/ST: The Saints were a popular fantasy streamer unit last week, but that was against the Jets. Next up is a matchup with Tom Brady and a Buccaneers offense that’s averaging a league-high 31.5 points and 410.2 yards of total offense per game. New Orleans should find its way back to the sidelines.

