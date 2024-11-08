Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Gives Update on QB Baker Mayfield's Injury
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a stellar campaign in 2024 so far, leading in the NFL in touchdown passes with 23. But as it stands, he appears to be dealing with an injury heading into Tampa Bay's Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Mayfield appeared on the team's injury report on Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury and was marked as a non-participant in practice for both of those days on the injury report. He definitely seems to be dealing with some discomfort, but per Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, he's set to play against the 49ers on Sunday.
Even still, it may be worth it to watch Mayfield's mobility on Sunday. His mobility has been an important part of the team's success on offense, has he's been able to run and pick up crucial yardage to put the offense in great positions to move the ball. Should his toe still be hurting, that dimension could be limited in Tampa Bay's offense on Sunday.
More pressing will be the weapons that Mayfield will have. Wideout Jalen McMillan was once again listed as a non-participant due to his hamstring injury and wideout Sterling Shepard is dealing with a hamstring injury as well.
