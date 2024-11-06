Mike Evans Getting Closer to Return for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shorthanded at wide receiver, but it's looking like the return of one of their star players is going according to schedule.
The Bucs held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday off a 30-24 overtime loss vs. the Chiefs, and while it was hard to tell who was and was not participating due to the nature of the walkthrough, there was something interesting to note during practice. Wide receiver Mike Evans, sidelined with a hamstring injury after the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens, walked out during practice and began working with a trainer on the side.
This would seem to indicate that Evans' return schedule is on track. While we don't know precisely what happened to the hamstring injury he irritated on Monday Night Football, he was originally slated to be back after the team's bye week at the earliest, which is a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 12. Evans hadn't been at practice prior to Wednesday, so this is an encouraging sign for the veteran wideout.
The Bucs could use Evans. They haven't won a football game since he left the team's game against Baltimore and have been down to practice squad players like Ryan Miller in his stead. The team will look to beat the San Francisco 49ers without him, but it will hope to get him back for an absolutely crucial run after the bye week where the team can't really afford to lose too many games, if any.
