Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Buccaneers Overtime Loss To The Chiefs
Coming off a heartbreaking 30-24 loss in Kansas City, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the Chiefs to the wire on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers took the Chiefs into overtime something no team has done this season but they still ended up on the losing side of things after the Chiefs offense was able to put points on the board first in the extra time. Unfortunately, due to the rules in place, the Bucs were never given the opportunity to possess the ball after Kansas City won the coin toss and Patrick Mahomes took his offense down the field for the walk-off score.
However, the Bucs showed grit, determination and fight all the way till the end. Down their top three receivers and top cornerback, the Buccaneers found a way to stick around and nearly pull off the upset. While there are no moral victories in football, the Bucs need to feel good about the loss and their losses on the season outside of the shellacking the Broncos gave them in Week 3. There's no time to dwell on what could've been though as the Bucs need to get ready for a tough matchup against the 49ers. Here are my thoughts and top takeaways from the Bucs' overtime loss to the Chiefs.
Bowles Should've Went For Two
Outside of the referees, which is usually a topic of discussion when teams play the Chiefs, perhaps the biggest controversial decision was Bucs head coach Todd Bowles to kick an extra point after scoring the game-tying touchdown instead of going for two and the win. The Bucs had just marched 70 yards down the field after the Chiefs ran an eight-minute drive for the go-ahead score. The Bucs' defense was gassed and playing for overtime with the chance of Mahomes and the offense getting the ball first was a head-scratcher.
When Bowles was probed about the decision to not go for two he explained that the conditions on the field were part of the reason why he elected to send the game into overtime saying they didn't put much thought into trying the two-point conversion. The problem is the Bucs had just played in those conditions to put up six and bring the game within striking distance of a win. Bowles doubled down on the "wet conditions" on Tuesday, saying he thought the defense, the same one that struggled to stop Mahomes on third down all night, could get a stop and the offensive momentum would carry into overtime.
Unfortunately, the Bucs never got the chance to carry any offensive momentum into overtime failing to possess the ball after Mahomes and the offense scored a walk-off touchdown. I know analytics, by a slim margin said to kick the extra point, but with the chance to steal a victory from the undefeated Chiefs at their home field, especially with the conditions is within reach you got to go for it. Just another example of Bowles not managing the game with gusto and playing it safe.
Cade Otton Has Arrived
Another week another big game by Cade Otton. After last week's performance, Otton's consistent play needs to be discussed. Over the last three weeks, the third-year tight end has put up 25 receptions on 31 targets for 258 yards and three touchdowns. He is solidifying himself as one of the top tight ends in the game right in front of our eyes. He has developed chemistry with Baker Mayfield, and the quarterback trusts him on key downs to make plays.
It's not just his receiving prowess that has shown up for the gloveless tight end. Otton has improved tremendously as a blocker His blocking grade per Pro Football Focus, has risen 16 points this season and it's noticeable on the field as well. Since Chris Godwin and Mike Evans went down with injury Otton has stepped up in more ways than one. He has expanded his route tree and has shown he can handle the larger workload which is a good thing for the Bucs with Evans down for at least another week and Godwin lost for the season.
Bucs Base Pressure Finally Brings The Heat
The Bucs haven't really struggled to get pressure this season, what they have struggled with is finishing. In fact, the Bucs have 173 pressures on the season with outside linebacker Yaya Diaby leading the way with 33. However, the team has just 26 sacks midway through the season and has struggled to get home without sending an extra blitzer throughout the year.
Well, that changed on Monday night against the Chiefs. All four of the Bucs sacks on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes came from base pressure and came up the middle. Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey dominated a very good Chiefs interior offensive line notching four sacks on the evening. Vea's first sack knocked Kansas City out of field goal position, while Kancey's two sacks were drive enders. His first came on the final series of the second quarter to end the half, and his second stalled out the Chief's first possession out of the halftime break.
The Bucs' outside linebackers still need to do a better job of getting home if Vea and KAncey can continue to disrupt from the interior it should open up more opportunities for everyone else.
*Bonus*
Coen Is In His Bag
His name was mentioned all night on the Monday Night Football broadcast and for good reason. Bucs first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen has the offense humming right now scoring 24 points per game over the last two weeks without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He's had to do it with guys who are fringe number three receivers and he's finding a way to elevate their play through creativity and excellent play calling. The Bucs are ranked fifth in total offense, fifth in passing, fifth in scoring, second in red zone, and second in third-down offense. With a revitalized rushing game, one that finished dead last the previous two seasons, Coen has Tampa Bay as the 10th-best running attack in the league. Give the man his flowers because he's doing a hell of a job with the Buccaneers offense, and he's doing it down his best two players.
