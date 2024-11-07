ESPN Analyst Makes Midseason Playoff Prediction for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't out of the playoff race — far from it, in fact. There's plenty of football to play, but every game from here on out will be crucial for Tampa Bay in their hunt for the playoffs.
The Bucs have likely passed the window to win the NFC South, as they're down two games from the Atlanta Falcons. They can still make a Wild Card berth, however, and while beating the San Francisco 49ers at home would go a huge, huge way in doing that, it isn't explicitly necessary. Tampa Bay has an easy schedule after their bye week, and should it enter that stretch 4-6 it will need to maximize it.
ESPN NFL analysts were tasked in a recent article to predict playoff scenarios at the midway point of the year, and analyst Aaron Schatz has confidence that the Bucs can get some wins in the back half of their schedule and make the playoffs again.
Here's what he had to say about the Bucs:
"Despite the injuries to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, the Bucs can bounce back from a 4-6 start. Evans should return in Week 12 from his hamstring injury, and their final seven games are exceedingly easy. They have two matchups with the Panthers, plus contests against the Raiders, Cowboys, Giants and Saints. The Buccaneers' toughest opponent will be the Chargers in Week 15. So going 10-7 is very realistic."
READ MORE: Mike Evans Getting Closer to Return for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Winning Sunday against the 49ers would go a long way. The 49ers are one of the teams the Bucs will be competing with for a potential Wild Card spot as they compete for the division with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Tampa Bay already has tiebreakers over the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders and, if needed, the Detroit Lions. A win over the 49ers to get to 5-5 before the bye week would be huge for Tampa Bay, and they know it.
That doesn't guarantee that the Bucs will win the games after their bye week, however. Despite that, they'll take it one step at a time, and that first step will come in Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' Week 10 Game vs. 49ers Could Be Huge Playoff Swing for Tampa Bay
• Buccaneers Drop In Week 10 Power Rankings After Overtime Loss To Chiefs
• Skip Bayless Calls Out Tom Brady’s Broadcasting as Former Bucs QB Faces Criticism
• Buccaneers Don't Make Move Before Nov. 5 NFL Trade Deadline