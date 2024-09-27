How 'Next Man Up' May Complicate Buccaneers Matchup vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles puts two teams with one big thing in common after three games in competition with each other.
That thing is frustration as neither team is happy with the way their first three games has gone in totality. For the Buccaneers, an embarassing loss to the Denver Broncos and an inability to get a fully functioning rushing attack are plaguing their 2-1 start. On the other side, the Eagles are also 2-1, but suffering from several key injuries and some less-than-stellar performances.
Both Tampa Bay and Philadelphia know they can be better. The problem for the Eagles, however, presents an interesting challenge for Todd Bowles' Bucs, because the team they're scouting may not be the one they're facing, all thanks to the 'next man up' mentality.
"You’re always going to say ‘next man up,’ but you don’t say, 'next man up, you have to do this.' That’s just not good coaching, right. You can’t –next man up, but you have to do exactly what this guy does," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said on Thursday when meeting with the media.
As he gets set to potentially face the same Buccaneers team that bounced his own from the 2023 playoffs and sent center Jason Kelce into retirement, the head coach acknowledged that the potential absences of receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith may force Philadelphia to reinvent itself.
"Everyone has their strengths, and everybody has their weaknesses. You try to help these guys, as much as you possibly can, play to their strengths," Siranni continued. "Our job is to help put the players in positions to succeed against the defense they are running against. But also, first and foremost, about what they do well. I think that, when you think about what plays you’re going to run, you always think about what your players do well first."
In addition to Brown and Smith, offensive tackle Lane Johnson also missed a second day of practice on Thursday, and all three are trending toward not playing this Sunday against Tampa Bay.
