Buccaneers planning for ‘major’ renovation to Raymond James Stadium
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played in a largely stagnant Raymond James Stadium since it opened in 1998. But that could be about to change in a few years.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Joel Glazer spoke at the NFL's annual owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, and he was asked whether or not the Buccaneers intended to renovate Raymond James Stadium in the future. And while Glazer did not give a specific timetable, he seemed to imply that it was the plan.
"I've heard people say there's no communication, and that's actually not very accurate," Glazer said, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "We're going through a phase right now where we're assessing the stadium and what might be needed, and I know they're assessing the stadium and what might be needed, and once both of us are done with our assesments, then we come together and talk about it and work through some things."
Raymond James Stadium has only undergone minor renovations since it opened in 1998. Fading seats were switched out for newer ones in 2006, and a series of multi-million renovations began in 2018, including changes to club seating and the temporary addition of a "Crow's Nest" of seating in 2022 that has since been removed.
These next renovations could be much bigger, though. Glazer mentioned that many NFL teams (such as the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams) have all gone through significant stadium projects, and that the Bucs can take what those teams have done and eventually apply it to Raymond James Stadium.
"There are big projects, and there's a lot of them happening in the NFL," Glazer said. "We gotta take a little from everybody. A lot has happened in the last five to 10 years... we're able to look at everybody, take the best of everybody and incorporate that into some of our thoughts moving forward."
It's too early to tell what Raymond James Stadium could look like, but the home of the Buccaneers could be getting a big facelift in the near future.
