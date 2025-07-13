Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's fan interaction at celebrity golf tournament goes viral
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield has become a noted force in the NFL in recent years due to his excellent production, tossing 41 touchdowns in 2024 and leading the Bucs to two division titles and a playoff win in the last two seasons. But he's also well known among NFL fans for his infectious personality, and that doesn't take a back seat during the offseason.
Mayfield's love for the game and relatability has made him a fan favorite across the league just a few years after his career was on the edge in Carolina. He's had plenty of iconic soundbites on the field, and the rest of his Buccaneers team has rallied around him in the locker room — but sometimes, fans get an idea of what makes him such a charismatic player. Mayfield is competing in the American Century Championships, a celebrity golf tournament held on Lake Tahoe in Nevada, and a fan interaction during his round is going viral on the internet.
Mayfield came across two of his fans — one with a Browns jersey and one with a Bucs jersey — who were holding out a beer for him, along with two of their own. He took it, and the three of them shotgunned the beers together before he continued on with his round.
Mayfield's been having fun at the tournament. He also played his round with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the two of them seemed to be getting along well during Day 2.
Unfortunately, Mayfield hasn't been playing his best. He's current tied for 78th with actor Miles Teller, so he'll hope to have a better round on Day 3 to close out the tournament.
