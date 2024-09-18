Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on Bryce Young's Benching
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield knows what it's like to find a new situation and make the best of it. For that matter, he also knows what it's like to play for the Carolina Panthers, and he can probably relate to second-year quarterback Bryce Young when it comes to both of those things.
Young recently made headlines when he was benched in Carolina for quarterback Andy Dalton after two disastrous efforts to start the season — just over a season after he was drafted No. 1 overall by the team in 2023. Mayfield took questions from media on Wednesday, and he was asked about his thoughts on Young's situation with the Panthers, a team he used to play for.
"Obviously, mine didn't happen in the same time frame as Bryce [Young], but quarterback is hard, especially for the young guys when you aren't surrounded with the pieces," Mayfield said. "You aren't given the opportunity to have success."
Mayfield also gave a lot of wise words regarding how important the situation and the people around you are for truly developing a quarterback. He mentioned that he's found that situation in Tampa Bay, but that Bryce Young still could need to find it.
READ MORE: Bucs Still Need to Fix Their Running Game
"A lot of the time, guys might have the talent, they might have the brains, but they don't have the right opportunity of right fit — I mean, I'm sitting here right now in a way better fit than the other places I've been," Mayfield said. "That's not to put other teams down, but it's a matter of the pieces around you, the coaches. For Bryce [Young], a guy that — I can relate to this — finding that belief within yourself again. He'll get it. His story is far, far from over."
Mayfield's story wasn't over when he seemingly faded out in Carolina and then linked up with the Los Angeles Rams for a (very) short stint. Young's story could go much the same, but for now, Mayfield is set to duel against quarterback Andy Dalton when the Bucs and the Panthers square off in Week 13.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
