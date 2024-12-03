Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving Nominated for Week 13 NFL Award
It wasn't the prettiest win of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 26-23 victory over the Carolina Panthers counts all the same and was absolutely critical to the team's playoff hopes this season.
With the Atlanta Falcons' loss in Week 13, the Buccaneers now have a matching 6-6 record with their division rival, though that opponent owns the head-to-head tie-breaker.
Tampa Bay has many reasons to look back on for why it was able to come away with this past weekend's victory. One of them, running back Bucky Irving, is now up for an NFL Award for his contributions.
READ MORE: 'All Our Success is One' in Strong Buccaneers Running Back Room
The NFL and team announced on Tuesday that Irving is one of six players from Week 13 nominated to be the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week.
Irving is nominated due to his 185 total yards from scrimmage that include 152 yards rushing and his one rushing touchdown.
Other nominees include Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who totaled 135 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in a losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a score in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills).
To vote, fans can go here.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update for 2 Injured Defensive Starters
• Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on College Football Flag Planting Trend
• Panthers Player Gets Into it With Buccaneers Player After Loss