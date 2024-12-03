Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving Nominated for Week 13 NFL Award

Following an impact performance against the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is up for an NFL Award.

David Harrison

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs for yardage against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
It wasn't the prettiest win of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 26-23 victory over the Carolina Panthers counts all the same and was absolutely critical to the team's playoff hopes this season.

With the Atlanta Falcons' loss in Week 13, the Buccaneers now have a matching 6-6 record with their division rival, though that opponent owns the head-to-head tie-breaker.

Tampa Bay has many reasons to look back on for why it was able to come away with this past weekend's victory. One of them, running back Bucky Irving, is now up for an NFL Award for his contributions.

The NFL and team announced on Tuesday that Irving is one of six players from Week 13 nominated to be the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week.

Irving is nominated due to his 185 total yards from scrimmage that include 152 yards rushing and his one rushing touchdown.

Other nominees include Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who totaled 135 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in a losing effort against the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a score in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Russell Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills).

To vote, fans can go here.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has been in sports media since 2015 using written, audio, and video media to cover athletes, coaches, and games. In addition to covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for BucsGameday and Locked On Bucs he also covers the Washington Commanders for Commander Country and Locked On Commanders and the Washington Wizards for Inside the Wizards. David also covers the NFL as a whole as one of the Friday hosts for Locked On NFL. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University and previously spent 20 years as an active member of the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

