Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has suffered a few different injuries this year. But Buccaneers fans know how tough he his.
Mayfield suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after a Panthers player stepped on him after a sack. The injury was severe enough that quarterback Kyle Trask came in for two plays, but Mayfield was out shortly after and finished the game in a 26-23 overtime victory.
Head coach Todd Bowles had media on Monday, and he was asked about Mayfield's status this week. Bowles, who called Mayfield's injury a "sore leg", seems to be confident that Tampa Bay's signal caller
"I think he'll be comfortable game-time," Bowles said in a press conference Monday. "I'm not sure about his practice status, though."
READ MORE: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update for 2 Injured Defensive Starters
The likely scenario is that Mayfield is limited in practice — if he practices at all — on Wednesday and Thursday before increasing his workload a bit on Friday. Nevertheless, Bucs fans can breathe easy, as it seems like Mayfield will be ready to play this upcoming Sunday when the Buccaneers face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Panthers in Week 13
• Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Panthers in Week 13
• Dave Canales Discusses Challenge of Facing Todd Bowles, Liam Coen Ahead of First Game vs. Bucs
• Buccaneers Franchise Tackle in a League of His Own in One Key Category