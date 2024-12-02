Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update for 2 Injured Defensive Starters
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't escape from their 26-23 win over the Carolina Panthers unscathed.
The Bucs got a necessary win to move to 6-6 on the year and level things with the Atlanta Falcons, but they suffered three injuries during the game to starting players. Linebacker K.J. Britt and safety Mike Edwards both left the game with injuries, while quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a rough ankle injury after being stepped on by a Panthers player. Todd Bowles spoke to media on Monday, and he had an update for all three of those players.
Britt suffered a sprained ankle, per Bowles, so he'll be dealing with that for a bit — it's the same injury outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka suffered against the New York Giants. Edwards is set to get an MRI on his hamstring, which could be grim tidings, so the Bucs will hope that news comes back strong.
READ MORE: Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on College Football Flag Planting Trend
Britt was replaced by linebacker J.J. Russell once he came out of the game. Tampa Bay's safety depth is razor thin, so Edwards, already subbing in for safety Jordan Whitehead, was replaced by defensive back Tavierre Thomas. Should the two be unable to play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, those two players would be the most likely to replace them.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Panthers in Week 13
• Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Panthers in Week 13
• Dave Canales Discusses Challenge of Facing Todd Bowles, Liam Coen Ahead of First Game vs. Bucs
• Buccaneers Franchise Tackle in a League of His Own in One Key Category