Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on College Football Flag Planting Trend
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield certainly didn't invent the flag plant in the middle of an opposing team's logo. But he certainly participated in one of its most famous examples.
Mayfield famously planted an Oklahoma Sooners flag at Ohio Stadium's midfield after a blowout win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2017. Teams have done it since then, but it was a particularly notable weekend for it during 2024's rivalry week in college football. Teams like Michigan, Florida, NC State and Arizona State all tried to plant or planted a flag (or in Arizona State's case, a trident) after beating their rivals at midfield, and it caused numerous fights and commentary on the nature of the celebration.
Naturally, Mayfield was asked about this after Tampa Bay's 26-23 win over the Carolina Panthers. And naturally, he's pro-flag planting.
"OU-Texas does it every time they play. It's not anything special — you take your L and move on," Mayfield said. "College football is meant to have rivalries. That's like the Big 12 banning the 'horns down' signal. Just let the boys play."
"Take your L and move on" is easier said than done for some. San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, who was on the Ohio State team that had their logo planted in 2017, celebrated an incomplete pass by Mayfield with a flag plant celebration of his own as a rookie.
It doesn't seem like this tradition will be going away any time soon. And if you ask one of its forefathers, he's all for it.
